CASA Education Foundation Accepting Scholarship Applications

College students who are pursuing a career in engineering, environmental science, public administration or other related disciplines and have an interest in serving in the clean water field are encouraged to apply for the first scholarships offered by the CASA Education Foundation.

The Carpinteria Sanitary District is a member of the California Association of Sanitation Agencies (CASA), which represents the interests of local clean water agencies in California that treat wastewater and produce renewable resources such as recycled water, clean energy and soil enhancements.

Recognizing the need to recruit new professionals into the industry, CASA members encouraged the association to establish the CASA Education Foundation, a nonprofit organization committed to raising money and offering tuition support for undergraduate students seeking degrees connected to working at a local public wastewater facility.

“We are very excited about our inaugural scholarships and the overwhelming support we have received from donors since the very start,” said Michael Dunbar, CASA Education Foundation president. “Our member agencies are leaders in the protection of clean water and the beneficial reuse of resources throughout the state and want to attract top caliber students to join our profession.”

The foundation will be offering two $5,000 scholarships in 2014. Applications will be accepted until May 16, and applicants must be California residents and attending an accredited college or university located in California. Recipients will receive financial assistance as well as be provided opportunities to be mentored by CASA members during the course of their education.

Additional information and an application package can be found by clicking here.