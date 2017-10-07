CASA Hires New Advocate for Children

CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) has a new staff member, Kira Farrell, to help volunteers be the voice for abused or neglected children in Santa Barbara County. With more than 300 children served daily, and a waiting list of more than 80, Farrell said she is ready to help.

As the marketing and communications coordinator, Farrell said she joins the CASA team with ideas, confidence, and resiliency. She brings a diverse background in nonprofits, fundraising and advocacy to CASA to help meet the goal of assuring every child in need has a CASA volunteer by her/his side.

"CASA of Santa Barbara County needs to continue to grow, especially in Santa Maria," said Kim Colby Davis, executive director.

"The majority of the kids on our waiting list are in Santa Maria, and we have the specific goal of serving every abused and/or neglected child," Colby said. "To help us accomplish that, we are excited to add Ms. Farrell to the team. Kira brings an enthusiasm and energy for our work that is positively contagious.

"I love her commitment to advocacy and look forward to watching her use her creativity to help us find the volunteers that are so badly needed right now."

As a Cal Poly cheerleader for four years, Farrell was often the bridge between the university and important donors, alumni, students, and families.

Using her expertise in communications, extemporaneous speaking, and oral histories, Farrell said she hopes to increase the number of volunteers CASA attracts by creating memorable and engaging social media posts, website content, and other printed materials.

With experience at the local YMCA and animal shelter, Farrell understands what it takes to work for a nonprofit, and the emotional resiliency it demands.

“It’s vital to tirelessly fight and never give up for the children who need our help,” she said. “I know that my work will make a difference.”

Farrell holds a bachelor’s degree in Animal Science from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, where she also was a college athlete, professional sorority president, and worked up to three jobs at a time.

“I'm looking forward to working with Kira to find the 120 volunteers we need this year. She brings a high level of enthusiasm, coupled with a strong background in communications and marketing that will support our efforts in the community” said Crystal Moreno, recruiting and outreach director.

"Together, the two will work to assure that every child in need has a CASA volunteer. I am confident she is the right person for the job, and together we will serve more children than ever before.”

For more information, contact Moreno, 357-2594, or email [email protected]

— Kira Farrell for CASA.