CASA in Running to Be Beneficiary of 2014 Santa Barbara Triathlon

By Tara Gross for CASA of Santa Barbara County | September 3, 2013 | 10:24 p.m.

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) is one of six Santa Barbara area nonprofits in the running to be the 2014 beneficiary of the Santa Barbara Triathlon.

The winning nonprofit will receive all event proceeds — a goal set at $50,000 — raised by participating athletes and volunteers.

The presenting sponsor of the Santa Barbara Triathlon is Montecito Bank & Trust, which continually showcases their commitment to giving back to the community though its unique giving programs and generosity.

The goal of CASA is to prevent abused, neglected and abandoned children from becoming lost in the juvenile dependency system. The impact that Court Appointed Special Advocates make on the trajectory of an abused and neglected child’s future is incredible — and measurable. There are countless stories of how a volunteer advocate provided a young heart and mind with the hope for a better tomorrow.

“We have notified our supporters of this great opportunity, encouraging them to go online and vote for us," said Kim Davis, executive director for CASA. "This funding will help us serve more abused and neglected children in Santa Barbara County by training fifty new CASA volunteers!”

Vote before Nov. 30. Votes can be accepted online by clicking here and at local branches of Montecito Bank & Trust.

For more information, contact Tara Gross at 805.739.9102 x2595 or [email protected].

— Tara Gross is an outreach coordinator for CASA of Santa Barbara County.

