CASA of Santa Barbara County Announces CASA by the Sea Dinner, Fundraiser

By Anna Prober for CASA of Santa Barbara County | April 14, 2016 | 2:20 p.m.

CASA of Santa Barbara County will be holding its annual Dinner and Auction Fundraiser, CASA By The Sea, at Bacara Resort and Spa on Sunday, April 24, 2016.

Beginning at 5 p.m., our beach-themed event will start off with a cocktail reception, during which time Chris Judge from Sony Recording will be performing live.

The evening continues with a silent auction, a three-course Chilean sea bass dinner, and live auction. DJ Billy Mandarino will be the host music entertainment and end the evening with dancing.

Silent and Live Auction items include tickets to attend a recording of the Ellen Show, signed guitar from Guns and Roses, autographed memorabilia from Kobe Bryant, an exclusive week stay in a 3,500-square-foot villa at the Four Seasons Resort above the beaches of Peninsula Papagayo, Costa Rica, and much more.

All are invited and welcome to attend this event.

Tickets are $150 each and can be purchased online at CASA’s website.

The mission of Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Santa Barbara County is to assure a safe, permanent, nurturing home for every abused and/or neglected child by providing a highly trained volunteer to advocate for them in the court system.

At any given time, we have about 400 children in the foster care system in Santa Barbara County. Each of their stories is unique and nuanced.

That is why CASA exists. CASA is central to fulfilling society’s most fundamental obligation by making sure a qualified, compassionate adult will fight for and protect a child’s right to be safe, to be treated with dignity and respect and to learn and grow in the safe embrace of a loving family.

CASAs are volunteers, appointed by the courts, who have been trained in how to advocate for neglected and abused children in the foster care and family court systems. They are trained to assure the rights and needs of these children are at the forefront of decisions that are being made by judges and lawyers and family members.

Please contact CASA directly at 805.845.8364, or visit our website at sbcasa.org or our Facebook page

Sponsorship opportunities are available by contacting Tim Bigelow at [email protected].

All proceeds directly benefit CASA of Santa Barbara County.

— Anna Prober represents CASA of Santa Barbara County.

