CASA of Santa Barbara County Joins #GivingTuesday Movement

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Santa Barbara County has joined the #GivingTuesday initiative — kicking off the third annual Day of Giving this Tuesday.

#GivingTuesday is an effort that will harness the collective power of ordinary people giving in extraordinary ways. Over the past two years, #GivingTuesday has inspired people to take collaborative action to improve their local communities, and to give back in new ways to local charities.

Since 1995, CASA of Santa Barbara County has been devoted to improving the lives of abused and neglected children. To do this, CASA depends on the generous support of individuals for the funding needed to recruit, train, and supervise volunteers who advocate for children under the court’s protection.

This year, CASA volunteers donated 19,639 hours of their time advocating for 319 abused and neglected children in Santa Barbara County. The Judicial Council of the State of California sets a value for that time at $24.75 per hour, which is a total donation of nearly $500,000 given by our CASA volunteers.

In the spirit of #GivingTuesday, CASA asks you to show your support by sponsoring one hour of volunteer time. When you make your tax-deductible donation to CASA, you are joining the movement of changing the trajectory of a child's life and giving a voice to our communities most vulnerable children.

Click here to join CASA’s #GivingTuesday initiative.

— Crystal Moreno is the volunteer manager for CASA of Santa Barbara County.