CASA of Santa Barbara County Seeks Educators for Volunteer Positions

After years of service in the classroom, educators have insight into the needs of children — that’s why they make some of the best CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) volunteers.

CASA of Santa Barbara County knows the demands of teaching leave little time during the school year to complete the mandatory 30 hours of CASA training. Therefore, CASA is now hosting an Accelerated Learning program specifically geared for educators this summer.

The training will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 11-15, in Santa Maria, plus court observation from 8:30 a.m. to noon Monday, July 18.

CASA recruits, trains and supports volunteers to serve as a voice for abused and neglected children in court, at school and in their community.

Many children in foster care are found to be delayed in their education and are at greater risk for falling further behind in school. A CASA volunteer can have a big role in advocating for children with special education needs.

In 2015, 438 children were represented by CASA volunteers. However, another 60 children remain on the waitlist.

To learn more about CASA, call 805.739.9102 x2594 or visit sbcasa.org.

— Crystal Moreno is a recruiting and outreach officer at CASA of Santa Barbara County.