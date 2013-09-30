Monday, June 18 , 2018, 1:49 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

CASA of Santa Barbara County Seeks Volunteers for Santa Maria Training

By Tara Gross for CASA of Santa Barbara County | September 30, 2013 | 12:43 p.m.

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for children of Santa Barbara County is seeking volunteers in Santa Maria for the upcoming October training.

No experience is needed. Volunteers from all walks of life who share a commitment to improving children’s lives and a willingness to learn are encouraged to apply.

CASA volunteers are everyday people who are appointed by a judge to advocate for the best interest of abused and neglected children in the foster care system. A CASA volunteer advocates for a child's case until he or she is placed into a safe, permanent and loving home.

If you are interested in becoming a CASA volunteer, you will need to complete an application on the CASA website by clicking here. During the application process, you will be required to interview with our clinical manager, pass a FBI/DOJ background check and participate in our comprehensive 30-hour training program.

Currently, more than 100 children in Santa Maria on CASA’s priority list are awaiting a volunteer advocate. The last training session for 2013 begins Oct. 21. Each foster child whose name appears on the priority list needs an advocate now.

For more information, contact Tara Gross at 805.739.9102 x2595 or [email protected].

— Tara Gross is an outreach coordinator for CASA of Santa Barbara County.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 