CASA of Santa Barbara County Seeks Volunteers for Santa Maria Training

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for children of Santa Barbara County is seeking volunteers in Santa Maria for the upcoming October training.

No experience is needed. Volunteers from all walks of life who share a commitment to improving children’s lives and a willingness to learn are encouraged to apply.

CASA volunteers are everyday people who are appointed by a judge to advocate for the best interest of abused and neglected children in the foster care system. A CASA volunteer advocates for a child's case until he or she is placed into a safe, permanent and loving home.

If you are interested in becoming a CASA volunteer, you will need to complete an application on the CASA website by clicking here. During the application process, you will be required to interview with our clinical manager, pass a FBI/DOJ background check and participate in our comprehensive 30-hour training program.

Currently, more than 100 children in Santa Maria on CASA’s priority list are awaiting a volunteer advocate. The last training session for 2013 begins Oct. 21. Each foster child whose name appears on the priority list needs an advocate now.

For more information, contact Tara Gross at 805.739.9102 x2595 or [email protected].

— Tara Gross is an outreach coordinator for CASA of Santa Barbara County.