CASA of Santa Barbara County Receives Gift of Play with Toy Donation

By Crystal Moreno for CASA of Santa Barbara County | updated logo | July 5, 2013 | 2:42 p.m.

Thanks to the combined efforts of some generous businesses and Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Santa Barbara County, hundreds of local foster children will soon have new toys to play with.

This is an unexpected gift for CASA children in Santa Barbara County, many of whom enter the system with only the clothes they are wearing.

“Imagine the comfort and joy a child will feel when their CASA volunteer brings them a special toy of their very own,” CASA Executive Director Kim Davis said. “This is an extra chance to give these children a gift that they are not expecting.”.

The toy donation to CASA of Santa Barbara County was made possible the generous support of the Toy Industry Foundation, National Court Appointed Special Advocates, World Vision for transporting the toys, Great American Self Storage for the use of their storage facility, and various other toy industry contributors.

Since launching its joint national partnership in 2013 with National Court Appointed Special Advocates, more than 25,000 toys have been donated to regional CASA programs across the nation.

The Toy Industry Foundation has a long-standing history of providing support for abused and neglected children. The foundation shares the belief that every child deserves the right to play, regardless of circumstance.

— Crystal Moreno is the volunteer manager for CASA of Santa Barbara County.

