Cassy Brezner New Advocate Supervisor at CASA of Santa Barbara County

Court Appointed Special Advocates of Santa Barbara County has announced Cassy Brezner has joined the CASA staff as an advocate supervisor.

Brezner will work alongside CASA’s team of advocate supervisors. She will be based in the Santa Barbara office, where she will supervise and support CASA volunteers in their role as child advocates.

“Cassy is skilled and passionate about her work. As a former volunteer, she has shown her dedication to our mission,” said Kim Colby Davis, executive director at CASA of Santa Barbara County.

“The unique perspective Cassy brings, of having served as a CASA volunteer herself, will complement the skills she has developed in her career and benefit our agency and most importantly, our volunteers,” Davis said.

Brezner has worked with children and families in various capacities for more than 12 years. She earned her BA in sociology at UCSB and her MA in clinical psychology at Antioch University.

Upon graduating from UCSB, she worked for Family Care Network in its transitional housing program helping youth as they emancipated from the foster care system. During this time, Brezner also became a CASA volunteer because of her desire to learn more about the foster care system and make a difference in a child’s life.

“CASA gives a voice to the voiceless. CASA offers hope, consistency and support to the most vulnerable population in our community,” Brezner said. “I’m excited to be part of the CASA team again, this time in my new role.”

After completing her graduate studies, Brezner became a registered MFT (Marriage and Family Therapist) intern and, during the past four years, has worked with various agencies including Cottage Hospital Intensive Outpatient Treatment, Casa Serena Residential Treatment Facility and Santa Barbara Unified School District impacting the lives of children and families.

CASA volunteers are appointed by judges to watch over and advocate for abused and neglected children, to make sure they don’t get lost in the overburdened legal and social service system or languish in inappropriate group or foster homes.

To get involved with CASA, contact Crystal Moreno at [email protected], 739-9102 ext. 2594.

— Marissa Acker for CASA of Santa Barbara County.