CASA of Santa Barbara County Welcomes New Relationship Development Associate, Tim Bigelow

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Santa Barbara County is pleased to welcome Tim Bigelow as their relationship development associate.

In his role, Bigelow is responsible for individual and corporate fundraising efforts throughout Santa Barbara County.

“I am honored to be part of the CASA of Santa Barbara County team. CASA does so much for the most vulnerable children of our county. I have spent a career raising money for investment projects. I look forward to using my knowledge and skills to be of service to the community and making a difference for the children,” Bigelow said.

Bigelow is a chartered financial analyst (CFA) with over 20 years of investment advisory experience and significant relationships on both coasts.

Working in both California and on the East Coast, he has successfully built a deep referral network and trusted relationships with major high-net-worth individuals and institutions in a wide variety of sectors.

His extensive knowledge of investment strategies and business relationships and his ability to create and foster long-lasting associations based on integrity are his major strengths.

Earning a bachelor’s degree from the University of Rhode Island, Bigelow received the President’s Award for Academic Excellence and he completed the Executive Program at Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government in behavioral finance and investment decisions.

Bigelow was chairman of the Mentoring Committee at the CFA Society of Orange County in 2013; he is the chief financial officer of Healing Opportunities (a Santa Barbara-based nonprofit), and he is a member of the Harvard Club of Southern California.

“Tim’s desire to help our community become stronger by making sure children are safe and cared for is impressive,” said Kim Colby Davis, CASA executive director. “Tim is a strong addition to the team of staff and volunteers at CASA. I’m looking forward to working with him, and introducing him to our network of supporters who share the commitment to advocate for abused and neglected children. Our goal is to make sure every child that needs an advocate has one, and bringing Tim on is going to help us reach that goal.”

CASA's mission is to assure a safe, permanent, nurturing home for every abused and/or neglected child by providing a highly trained volunteer to advocate for them in the court system.

Each year, more than 500 children in our community are dependents of the court because they have been abused or neglected and their home is determined to be unsafe for them.

CASA for Children recruits and trains volunteers from the community to act as advocates on behalf of children. Last year, 284 volunteers advocated for 438 children in Santa Barbara County.

For more information, contact Tara Gross at 805.739.9102 x2595 or [email protected].

— Tara Gross is a marketing and development coordinator for CASA.