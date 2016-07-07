CASA Promotes Timothy Bigelow to Position of Development Director

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Santa Barbara County is pleased to announce the promotion of Tim Bigelow to development director.

“In the brief time Tim has been with CASA of Santa Barbara County, he has made significant inroads to excellence in his position” said Kim Colby Davis, CASA’s executive director. “Tim is an ideal match for us in our endeavor to provide our donors and our community with the level of attention that they deserve. We seek to provide transparent and timely communication as we continue to grow and serve every abused child in Santa Barbara County.”

In his expanded role, Bigelow is responsible for individual and corporate fundraising efforts throughout Santa Barbara County. In addition to working directly with CASA donors, Bigelow will oversee six events of various sizes and lead staff, interns and committee members in all development efforts.

His most recent accomplishments include doubling CASA’s corporate sponsorships over the past year. He coordinated and led the team for the most recent fundraiser, which raised nearly $200,000 and expanded the number of new CASA supporters by 35 percent.

Additionally, Bigelow has embraced his role as an ambassador for abused and neglected children by joining the board of directors of Rotary Club of Santa Barbara North, engaging with the Santa Barbara Chamber of Commerce as an ambassador and joining the local Toastmasters Club 5.

“I am so excited to be promoted to development director,” Bigelow said. “I enjoy engaging the community, discussing the mission of CASA of Santa Barbara, and most importantly I enjoy serving the most vulnerable in our community.”

CASA’s mission is to assure a safe, permanent, nurturing home for every abused and/or neglected child by providing a highly trained volunteer to advocate for them in the court system.

Each year, more than 500 children in the Santa Barbara community are dependents of the court because they have been abused or neglected and their home is determined to be unsafe for them. CASA recruits and trains volunteers from the community to act as advocates on behalf of these children.

For more information on CASA of Santa Barbara County, contact Lydia Thomas at 805.357.2595 or [email protected].

— Lydia Thomas is the marketing and development coordinator at CASA of Santa Barbara County.