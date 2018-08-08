Casa Serena Fundraiser Benefits Women’s Residential Treatment Program

Casa Serena’s 10th Annual Celebrate Recovery luncheon will be held Saturday, Aug. 25, at the Santa Barbara Beach Front Hotel with some 170 guests expected to attend.

Casa Serena has been in the community since 1959, and is the only licensed Women’s Residential Treatment Program for addiction in Santa Barbara.

Casa Serena has homes serving adult women and their families and children who are in various phases of recovery.

The event, which is the primary fundraiser for Casa Serena, features lunch, a silent auction, and a live pledge drive where guests have the opportunity to donate services to women who cannot afford the treatment program.

In honor of Casa Serena’s founder, Mildred Pinheiro, and in keeping with the 10-year tradition, Casa Serena will present two Pillar of Strength Awards at the event to honor two individuals who exude support, inspiration, service and commitment to the organization, and to the recovery community as a whole.

This years’ honorees are Steve Olsen and Niecie Cox.

“We are always so pleased with the attendance, the exciting energy in the room, the outpouring of support and the generosity of our guests,” said Casa Serena‘s executive director, Lisette Fraser.

For more information about Casa Serena, visit www.casaserena.org,

— Lisette Fraser for Casa Serena.