CASA Staff Member Now Marriage, Family Therapist

CASA of Santa Barbara County consists of a highly-trained and professional staff, and now thanks to advocate supervisor Cassy Brezner, it can add licensed marriage and family therapist (LMFT) to the roster.

To become LMFT in California, Brezner had to earn a master’s degree and complete a minimum of 3,000 hours of supervised experience.

She has been working toward completing her training hours for more than four years, but has maintained her dedication to CASA. This week, Brezner completed her training and earned her LMFT.

“Having passed her LMFT exam, Cassy has accomplished a life-long goal by completing her studies and passing this exam," said Kim Colby Davis, CASA executive director. "Her dedication to helping others is clear to everyone who works with her.

"We are so lucky to have her be a part of our CASA team. We loved having her as a CASA volunteer, and adding her to the CASA program staff has been a great fit.

"I’m happy to see her continue to pursue her goals, and we love what she brings to CASA as a supportive volunteer coach,” Colby Davis said.

Brezner said that since she was 19, she knew she wanted to help those affected by rape and abuse. Brezner earneda bachelor’s degree in sociology from UCSB, and a master’s in psychology from Antioch University.

After graduating UCSB, she worked for Family Care Network in its transitional housing program helping youth as they emancipated from the foster care system. During that time, she became a CASA volunteer.

After three years as a CASA volunteer, Brezner took a break to complete her master’s degree but recently came back as an advocate supervisor.

Being a full-time advocate supervisor means Brezner is tasked with managing some 35 volunteers. She gets to know them personally and assists them in selecting a child’s case that best fits their skill set.

She supports her advocates during the volunteer process, helping them complete court reports, advocate for resources, and stay focused and motivated. With Brezner’s training, she’s able to help her volunteers look at their child’s case objectively.

“It’s just the beginning for me,” Brezner said. “I’m excited for the opportunity to really use my experience to help survivors of trauma.”

— Kira Farrell for CASA.












