CASA Welcomes David Sigman as Development Manager

By Tara Gross for CASA of Santa Barbara County | October 21, 2013 | 3:54 p.m.

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Santa Barbara County is pleased to welcome David Sigman as its development manager.

David Sigman
David Sigman

Sigman joined the CASA team last Wednesday.

In his new role, Sigman is responsible for individual and corporate fundraising efforts throughout the county, as well as management of CASA events.

“David’s enthusiasm for the work that we do on behalf of abused children in our community is palpable,” said Kim Colby Davis, CASA executive director. “David is a dynamic addition to the team of staff and volunteers at CASA, and he is dedicated to supporting our plans to expand services. Our goal is to make sure every child that needs an advocate has one — and bringing David on is going to help us reach that goal.”

Sigman moved to Santa Barbara eight years ago to complete his master’s degree in organizational management at Antioch University. During his time at Antioch, he worked as a manager at Bouchon in downtown Santa Barbara. Upon graduating, Sigman became manager of The Bistro at Bacara Resort & Spa. He later transitioned to the Meetings & Events department to expand his knowledge and experience in hospitality management.

After two successful years at Bacara, Sigman joined the management team tasked with reopening Wine Cask Restaurant & Intermezzo Bar Café as the general manager. Sigman was paramount in re-establishing Wine Cask as one of the top restaurants between San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Sigman then returned to Bacara as the director of catering where he began working with several local nonprofits. He was recruited by Orient Express to reopen the iconic El Encanto.

After two decades of working in the luxury hospitality industry, Sigman has turned his sites to working with nonprofits.

“I am excited to join the CASA team and to be a part of the crusade of helping abused and neglected children in our community,” Sigman said.

The Mission of Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Santa Barbara County is to ensure a safe, permanent, nurturing home for every abused and/or neglected child by providing a highly trained volunteer to advocate for them in the court system.

Each year, more than 600 children in our community are dependents of the court because they have been abused or neglected and their home is determined to be unsafe for them. CASA for Children recruits and trains volunteers from the community to act as advocates on behalf of children. Last year, 263 volunteers advocated for 319 children in Santa Barbara County.

For more information, contact Tara Gross at 805.739.9102 x2595 or [email protected].

— Tara Gross is the outreach coordinator for CASA of Santa Barbara County.

