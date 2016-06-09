CASA Welcomes New Court Officer Maite Garcia-Arone

Court Appointed Special Advocates of Santa Barbara County is pleased to welcome Maite Garcia-Arone in the position of CASA court officer.

In her role, Garcia-Arone is responsible for two primary functions: tracking and reporting on juvenile dependency hearings to CASA staff and monitoring and advocating for dependents of the court placed outside of Santa Barbara County.

“CASA is important to me because it is soulful work that aligns with my values of integrity, altruism and a fierce need to be doing something meaningful for children in our community,” she said.

Garcia-Arone has consistently worked in the field of serving children and families in struggle and trauma. After graduating from Cal Poly, she began a 14 year span in the District Attorney’s Office as a victim witness advocate, truancy social worker and finally truancy program supervisor until the program’s funding ended.

She has worked for the past six years as an integral part of the attorneys who represent children in the Dependency system, where she first learned about and fell in love with CASA’s mission.

She is enthusiastic about the opportunity to make even more of a positive impact on the lives of children.

“Ms. Garcia-Arone has a long history of support for CASA and a dedication to advocating for the vulnerable in our community,” said Kim Colby Davis, CASA executive director. “The children we serve are the most fragile of victims, and we know that adding Maite to the CASA team will give them an added level of protection.

“I am impressed by her dedication to advocating for children, and thrilled that she decided to join our incredible team at CASA of Santa Barbara County,” Colby Davis said.

— Lydia Thomas is the marketing and development coordinator at CASA.