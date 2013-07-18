Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 1:36 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

CASA Welcomes New Outreach Coordinator Tara Gross

By Crystal Moreno for CASA of Santa Barbara County | July 18, 2013 | 6:53 p.m.

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Santa Barbara County is pleased to announce the addition of Tara Gross as outreach coordinator.

Gross
Tara Gross

In her new role, Gross will be responsible for helping to recruit new volunteers and increase CASA’s visibility throughout the county. This will include seeking opportunities to present CASA in the community; attending promotional events; cultivating ongoing and special events coverage; developing and maintaining social media initiatives; and conducting volunteer recruitment activities.

“I believe in CASA’s mission and look forward to bringing awareness to our cause,” Gross said. “My goal as outreach coordinator is to recruit 135 new volunteers in Santa Barbara County.”

CASA Executive Director Kim Davis adds: “We are the thrilled Ms. Gross has joined our CASA team. With so many children in need we are determined to make sure that every abused and neglected child in Santa Barbara County has a volunteer to advocate for their best interest. Ms. Gross will be influential in helping CASA find those special individuals who are ready to make a lifelong difference for a child.”

Gross earned a bachelor of arts degree with a concentration in Entrepreneurship and multimedia communication from Antioch University Santa Barbara.

She comes to CASA with an extensive background in client relations and experience in marketing, social media and account management.

For volunteer information, contact Gross at 805.739.9102 x2595 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). You may also contact volunteer manager Crystal Moreno at 805.739.9102 x2594 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Crystal Moreno is a volunteer manager for CASA of Santa Barbara County.

