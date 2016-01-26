Casanueva Leads Balanced DP Attack Against San Marcos

Girls Basketball

Slick point guard Camila Casanueva gave the San Marcos defeats fits as she scored 16 points and dished out six assists to lead Dos Pueblos to a 61-24 girls basketball win at Sovine Gym on Tuesday.

It was the first Channel League win for the Chargers (17-4, 1-3).

Casanueva led four Chargers in double figures. Lauren Noggle recorded a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Holly Barrera tossed in 13 points and Amber Belletti added 10.

The young Royals (0-4 in league) were led by freshman guard Juliet Dodson with 12 points.

