Colby Davis, Mejia-Wilson Named to Leading From Within Board

Leading From Within has announced the appointment of Kim Colby Davis and Maritza Mejia-Wilson to its board of directors.

Mejia-Wilson is associate director of orientation programs and parent services at UCSB. Davis is executive director of CASA of Santa Barbara County.

Davis is an alumna of Leading From Within’s Courage to Lead program, which provides leadership training, nurturing and renewal for nonprofit executive leaders.

She also has sponsored CASA employees to participate in this program, along with Leading From Within’s Emerging Leaders and Leading for Community Impact programs.

Mejia-Wilson is an alumna of Leading From Within’s Katherine Harvey Fellows program, an 18-month experiential education program that invests in and connects community leaders from diverse professional backgrounds.

She also served on the planning committee for the organization’s 2017 Possibility Lab.

With a background and education in business management, Davis began volunteering for CASA of Santa Barbara County in 2006 as an advocate for children. She then was hired as recruiting/outreach coordinator and in 2009 became executive director.

In this role she has led her team to achieve significant growth, with CASA now serving 95 percent of the children in need in Santa Barbara County, Leading From Within said.

Davis oversees a staff of 15 employees and a volunteer force of more than 300 community members.

Davis served on the board of directors for the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum and is a member of CALM's North County advisory committee. In 2014, Davis received the Woman of Excellence award in the Women of Spirit category.

Currently, she serves as co-chair on the National CASA Suburban Leadership Council, and as chairperson on the National CASA National Leadership Council.

In her role at UCSB, Mejia-Wilson supervises the orientation team, which serves some 5,000 students annually, trains staff in issues related to cross-cultural communications, health and safety, and helps develop bilingual presentations and resource materials for incoming families.

After graduating from UCSB with a degree in global studies, Mejia-Wilson pursued her master’s degree in public administration at California State University Northridge.

Her dedication to community service drew her to serve as outreach manager at Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, where she developed new programs and strategies implemented in Santa Barbara County, Leadership From Within said.

Mejia-Wilson was one of the founders and board leaders of the Adsum Education Foundation, helping to provide scholarship opportunities for students who do not have access to federal sources of financial aid.

She was instrumental in expanding the resources available to AB540 students (“Dreamers”) in Santa Barbara County, Leadership From Within said.

Mejia-Wilson and her team were honored for their work as Local Heroes by the Santa Barbara Independent in 2012.

For more information abut Leading From Within, visit http://leading-from-within.org.

— Carrie Randolph for Leading From Within.