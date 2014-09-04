CASA’s Tara Gross Accepted Into Leadership Santa Maria Valley Program

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) is pleased to announce that outreach coordinator Tara Gross has been accepted into the 2015 Santa Maria Valley leadership program designed to foster and create future community leaders and trustees.

“I have been trying to strengthen my presence within the county and would like to continue to reach out and further apply myself," Gross said. "I feel there is more out there for myself and our organization to grow. I have seen and witnessed the presence Leadership Santa Maria Valley brings to the table, along with all of the amazing projects that have been carried out from past graduating classes throughout our community.”

Leadership Santa Maria Valley provides unprecedented opportunities for interested citizens to become aware of current social, cultural, and economic issues and their impact on the Santa Maria Valley.

“I am looking forward to having the opportunity to enlighten my knowledge and appreciation for our illustrious Santa Maria Valley community,” Gross said.

CASA of Santa Barbara County Executive Director Kim Colby Davis is excited to have another member of the CASA team participating in Leadership Santa Maria Valley. Last year, Valerie Amador, lead advocate supervisor for CASA of Santa Barbara County, graduated from the program.

“I am thrilled that Tara showed the enthusiasm for this leadership program, which really connects its members to the community on a deeper level,” Davis said. “Since joining the CASA team just over a year ago, Tara has made a significant impact on our outreach efforts, with impressive results in social media, as well as general recruiting efforts.

"She is a valued member of the team, and I’m so glad she has the opportunity to participate in the local leadership program.”

The Leadership Santa Maria Valley program, which expands the community’s civic leadership, was established on the premise that citizens with an in-depth knowledge of their communities become better leaders with better ideas making better decisions.

For more information, contact Gross at 805.739.9102 x2595 or [email protected].