Case Against Teen in Santa Maria Fatal Crash Postponed

Manslaughter charges have been filed against a 17-year-old Pioneer Valley High student

The new attorney for a 17-year-old driver charged in connection with a crash that killed a Righetti High School senior last week received a two-week delay in Santa Maria Juvenile Court on Friday afternoon to become familiar with the case.

Attorney Billy Redell ​told Judge Arthur Garcia he now represents the teen.

Redell said he sought the additional time to review the documents in the case against the teen, who earlier was represented by the Santa Barbara County Public Defender’s Office.

The judge postponed the matter until Feb. 20.

Authorities have not released the name of the driver, a Pioneer Valley High School junior. However, his name is not confidential.

He has been charged in connection with the Jan. 30 single-vehicle crash that killed 17-year-old Breanna Rodriguez.

About 9 p.m. Jan. 30, Breanna was driving on East Donovan Road when she apparently lost control of her vehicle and slammed into a utility pole.

She was critically injured and taken by air ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where she died.

Two passengers in her vehicle also were injured.

Santa Maria police later said the girl and the boy were racing, as she sped through a nearby stop sign.

The two vehicles didn’t collide, but authorities say the boy was linked to the crash.

In addition to vehicular manslaughter, the teenager has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident.

Officers said he stopped after the crash, but left the scene before police arrived.

As they did for the boy’s first court appearance, dozens of teens, many of them boys sporting dress shirts and bow ties, showed up to support the minor.

Earlier this week, the judge agreed to release the boy from Juvenile Hall and place him under house arrest, restricting where he can go.

The boy is expected to attend the memorial for Rodriguez at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Pacific Christian Center.

However, Redell said he advised his client not to speak at this time.

Breanna’s mother, Isabel, had asked the court Wednesday to grant permission for the boy to speak at the service, but the judge noted then that decision would be up to his attorney.

Earlier Friday, Righetti High School students held a private memorial for Rodriguez.

Some 2,000 students, in addition to the Rodriguez family, attended the event, which included a banner made by her classmates, district officials said.

