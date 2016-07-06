Case Continued Against Orcutt Man Charged With Toddler’s Death

The case against an Orcutt man charged in connection with the death of an 18-month-old girl was postponed a week in Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

Sean Michael Kothe, 24, appeared in court Wednesday morning before Judge Gustavo Lavayen in a Santa Maria courtroom.

Kothe was represented by a new attorney, Santa Barbara-based Steven Andrade, who replaced the defendant’s prior attorney, David Bixby of Santa Maria.

Andrade asked to continue the hearing to July 13, previously scheduled at the preliminary hearing date.

“We’d like to vacate that,” Andrade added. “I haven’t even received discovery.”

Deputy District Attorney Tiffany Dix agreed to the postponement.

Kothe is charged with murder along with assault on a child causing death after his girlfriend showed up at Marian Regional Medical Center with her 18-month-old daughter, Delilah Cassio-Molina, on June 26.

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the hospital when medical staff determined the toddler’s injuries didn’t match the mother’s story.

Due to the severity of the injuries, the child was transported to Valley Children’s Healthcare in Madera, where doctors determined the girl was brain dead and life-saving measures were halted two days later.

Kothe, who was originally taken into custody for an outstanding warrant and narcotics-related allegations, later was charged in connection with the toddler’s death.

He pleaded not guilty during his first court appearance June 29.

Kothe remains in custody of the Santa Barbara County Jail, with bail set at $1 million.

