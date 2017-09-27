Case Continued for Defendant Charged With Fatally Shooting Man In Orcutt

The case involving a man charged with fatally shooting Anthony “Tony” San Juan will return to Santa Barbara County Superior Court next month.

Visiting Judge John Fisher continued the case involving Jonathan Highley on Wednesday.

Highley was arrested connection with the fatal shooting of 43-year-old San Juan in Old Town Orcutt March 4.

Deputy District Attorney Anne Nudson and defense attorney Mark Owens are scheduled to return to court Oct. 18 when they reportedly expect to set a preliminary hearing.

Highley’s wife, who was arrested for being an accessory to the crime, pleaded no contest in June and was sentenced to 365 days in jail plus five years probation, adding one more day than the Probation Department recommended, but short of the three-year maximum.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.