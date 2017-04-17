Case Continued For Driver Charged With Murder in Alleged DUI Crash

A driver charged with murder in connection with the alleged drunken-driving deaths of two women in Orcutt in February was ordered to return to Santa Barbara County Superior Court on June 5.

However, a hearing on a prosecution motion in the Cameron W. Oliver case is still scheduled to be held Friday in Judge James Voysey’s courtroom.

Deputy District Attorney Stephanie Savrnoch has filed a motion seeking the release of Oliver's records from a San Luis Obispo County drug-and-alcohol treatment program.

Oliver was arrested after a single-vehicle rollover crash that killed one woman instantly and critically injured another woman, who died days later.

The women who died due to the Feb. 6 crash were Leann Stauffer and Tricia Jensen, both 37 and from Santa Maria.

Oliver is charged with two counts of murder and felony driving with blood-alcohol content exceeding .08 percent causing bodily injury to a third passenger, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office said.

The vehicle was traveling at high speed on Highway 135 north of Lakeview Road when it veered off the roadway, crashed through a fence, struck a concrete bench, and overturned onto Orcutt Road, the California Highway Patrol said.

Oliver also faces several special allegations that he had a blood-alcohol content above .15 percent, drove at least 30 mph above the speed limit, and was convicted of a prior DUI offense.

According to the criminal complaint, Oliver allegedly had a blood-alcohol content that exceeded .19 percent and was driving more than 125 mph at the time of the crash.

Oliver is represented by attorney Addison Steele, with a second attorney, Sydney Bennett, added to the case..

When the case returns in June, attorneys expect to set a date for the preliminary hearing.

