Case for Alleged Shooter in 2010 Lompoc Homicide Moves from Juvenile Court

The case against a Lompoc man arrested in connection with a 2010 gang-related killing is expected to return to Santa Barbara County Superior Court later this month.

After his arrest, which was announced in June, Eric B. Monroy, now 25, initially appeared in Santa Maria Juvenile Court because he was 17 years old at the time of the killing.

Monroy faces a murder charge and special allegations including personal use of a firearm, infliction of great bodily injury, and that the crime was committed in association with and to benefit a criminal street gang.

He is accused of fatally shooting Isidro Madera, 38, of Lompoc near a North K Street apartment on Jan. 20, 2010, for not paying "taxes" to the gang from his drug sales, according to court documents.

Multiple other people were arrested months after Madera was killed, but Monroy eluded capture, according to authorities.

Following a trial in 2013, three men, including ringleader Gregory Wallace, received sentences of more than 50 years in state prison.

Earlier this month, Judge Arthur Garcia ruled in favor of a request to move the case from the juvenile court to the criminal court jurisdiction.

Monroy is set to return to Lompoc Superior Court on July 24.

He is being represented by Paul Greco, while Supervising Deputy District Attorney Stephen Foley is leading the prosecution team.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.