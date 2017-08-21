Case Postponed for Man Charged With Killing Girlfriend in Lompoc

A man accused of killing his live-in girlfriend earlier this year in Lompoc made a brief court appearance Monday before Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge James Voysey.

William Delgado, 43, was taken into custody early on Jan. 7 after Lompoc police found his girlfriend, Ranae Ronquillo, 47, dead in their Lompoc residence.

Authorities say they believe she was killed sometime on Jan. 6.

Her adult son alerted Lompoc police that Ronquillo was injured and not breathing in a residence on the 100 block of South C Street.

While police remained at the scene, Delgado drove by the home, and was taken into custody without incident.

Delgado has prior convictions including one for felony domestic violence in 2014 involving the same victim in Riverside County.

In 2008, also in Riverside County, Delgado was convicted of felony discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

In the Santa Barbara County case, Delgado has pleaded not guilty to the charge of murder plus enhancements for previously spending time in prison and use of a deadly weapon, identified as a knife.

He also faces a special allegation of a second strike under the Three Strikes law for the new case.

During Monday’s court appearance, defense attorney Deborah Kirkwood and Deputy District Attorney Anne Nudson asked Voysey to reschedule the hearing for Sept. 5.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.