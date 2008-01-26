Monday, June 18 , 2018, 12:41 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Case Ties Career Record in Westmont Win

Case scores 22, Stevens just misses triple-double in 62-54 victory over Hope International.

By Ron Smith | January 26, 2008 | 6:16 p.m.

Sophomore shooting guard Jessica Case scored 22 points, tying a career record, to help Westmont secure a key Golden State Athletic Conference victory on Saturday night at Hope International, 62-54.

The Warriors (13-4) entered the game with a 4-4 conference record and in a three-way tie with Hope (4-5 GSAC, 13-8 overall) and The Master’s for fifth place. With the win, Westmont moved into a three-way tie for fourth place with No. 10 The Master’s (5-4, 13-5), which defeated San Diego Christian (2-7, 7-11), 72-36, and No. 19 California Baptist (5-4, 11-5), which lost to Azusa Pacific, 78-71. Westmont travels to The Master’s on Tuesday for a 5:30 p.m. game and hosts Cal Baptist on Feb. 2.

Sophomore point guard Amber Stevens just missed a triple-double, recording 10 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Senior forward Stephanie Anderson added eight points and junior Ali Mooty, who continues to improve after a foot injury, contributed nine rebounds and six points.

After Hope’s Sarah Nylander (10 points) started the scoring with a three-point bucket, the Warriors answered with a 7-0 run consisting of a layup by Stevens, a long-range bomb by Case and a jumper by Annie Johnson. Westmont did not surrender the lead the rest of the game.

The Royals’ Jasmine Nault (22 points, 15 rebounds) scored on a jumper with 13:11 on the clock to cut Westmont’s lead to 13-9. That score stood for more than six and a half minutes as the two teams combined for 18 missed field goals and two missed free throws before Case scored on a layup to wake up the scoreboard operator. A Case three-pointer gave Westmont a 29-24 advantage at halftime. She made five of seven attempts from beyond the arc.

Angel Blanco gave Westmont its largest lead of the night (41-29) when she scored on a layup with 13:45 remaining in regulation. But the Royals kept the Warriors from running away with the game by producing a 10-2 run that concluded with a jumper by Nault with 8:17 to play. Westmont’s lead fluctuated between four and seven points over the next six minutes until Nylander nailed a three-pointer to pull Hope to within three points with 2:08 on the game clock.

Johnson missed a three-point attempt but Anderson pulled down the offensive rebound to retain possession for the Warriors. Westmont tallied 50 rebounds in the game, which ties for fourth best in Westmont’s single-game record book. Hope’s Allison Wulff sent Mooty to the free-throw line and the All-American added two points to Westmont’s advantage. A free throw by Hope’s Brittanie Philbrook cut the lead to four going into the final minute. But Westmont made six of eight free-throw attempts down the stretch.

Ron Smith is Westmont College‘s sports information director.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 