Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 6:12 am | Light Rain 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Casey Says Interim Appointment to Top Santa Barbara Post Is ‘Honor and Privilege’

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | September 11, 2014 | 9:38 p.m.

Paul Casey, Santa Barbara's longtime community development director and assistant city administrator, will take over the city's top job on Oct. 6.

Paul Casey

The City Council this week selected Casey, 49, to serve as interim city administrator when current top executive Jim Armstrong retires.

"It's an honor and a privilege," Casey told Noozhawk of his interim assignment.

Casey, known for his calm demeanor and ability to explain complex issues to the City Council and the public, will run the city while officials conduct a "nationwide search" to find a permanent replacement for Armstrong.

The appointment of Casey, well liked by Armstrong and the City Council, was expected.

“Paul’s appointment will ensure a smooth transition for city departments while a nationwide recruitment is under way," Mayor Helene Schneider said. "He has a wealth of experience managing city departments and a strong understanding of issues facing Santa Barbara.”

The council will appoint Casey permanently to the position or hire someone from the outside by early January 2015.

Casey took over the community development director position from Dave Davis more than a decade ago, and then spent eight years as the city's top planner.

During that time, he led the city through battles over community issues, such as updating the neighborhood-preservation ordinance, the general plan and decisions about downtown redevelopment.

Four years ago, Armstrong moved Casey over to serve as assistant city administrator, splitting his time between Community Development and City Hall.

As assistant city administrator, Casey's job description broadened, and he provided oversight to the finance, parks and recreation, library and airport departments.

He also at one point served as interim public works director. Casey also held various roles in Santa Monica.

Casey, who earned about $200,000 last year as assistant city administrator, will oversee the city's 10 departments and a budget of $275 million. He said he plans to "work harder" than ever during the transition period.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 