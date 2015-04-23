Casey’s Garage & Discount Smog in Goleta Carries on U-Haul Legacy

Kayvon Fouladi is following some pretty big footsteps when it comes to equipping his community with U-Haul products. His father, Farzin Fouladi, made his company, Casey’s Garage & Discount Smog, one of U-Haul’s top 100 neighborhood dealers some 10 years ago.

Now Kayvon is providing Goleta and the Santa Barbara region with products from the industry-leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage at Casey’s Garage & Discount Smog, located at 6398 Hollister Ave.

Ever since Kayvon returned from Cal State-Northridge with his business management degree, Farzin has taken a back seat. Prior to his son taking ownership of Casey’s Garage & Discount Smog, Farzin had been a U-Haul dealer for more than 20 years.

“I’ve been a sort of stress reliever for my dad,” Kayvon has said.

The younger Fouladi said a good portion of his U-Haul business comes from UC Santa Barbara students in need of moving supplies.

U-Haul and Casey’s Garage & Discount Smog are striving to benefit the environment through sustainability initiatives. Truck sharing is a core U-Haul sustainability business practice that allows individuals to access a fleet of trucks that is larger than what they could access on an individual basis.

Every U-Haul truck placed in a community helps keep 19 personally owned large-capacity vehicles, pickups, SUVs and vans off the road. Fewer vehicles means less traffic congestion, less pollution, less fuel burned and cleaner air.

Casey’s Garage & Discount Smog is the place to go for your automotive needs, smog tests and U-Haul rentals. It is also a great place to become U-Haul Famous. Take your picture in front of a U-Haul product, send it in and your face could land on the side of a U-Haul truck. Upload your photo through Instagram using #uhaulfamous, or go online to submit photos and learn more.

Casey’s Garage & Discount Smog rents U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, support rental items and in-store pickup for boxes. Reserve U-Haul items at this location by visiting U-Haul's website or calling 805.685.2279 today.

Casey’s Garage & Discount Smog is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. After-hours drop-off is available for U-Haul customers.

— Brittani Gomez represents U-Haul.