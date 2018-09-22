Cash Transeth Comes Up Big for Santa Ynez in 49-21 Win

Football

Running back Cash Transeth scored three touchdowns, and Santa Ynez celebrated homecoming with a 49-21 victory over Templeton on Friday night.

Transeth had touchdown runs of 3, 3 and 43 yards.

His 43 yarder turned the momentum back to Santa Ynez and gave the Pirates a 42-21 lead. It came after Templeton’s Shane Simonin returned an interception 40 yards for a score and cut the deficit to 35-21 and the Eagles recovered an onside kick.

The Pirate defense held and Transeth made his big play.

Quarterback Ben Redell threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score. He connected with Camron Prendergast for two scores and Jasper Kadlec for another.

Santa Ynez improves to 3-2 going into its first Channel League next Friday at Lompoc.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.