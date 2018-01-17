Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 3:05 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Girls Basketball

Cassandra Gordon, Alondra Jimenez Carry Santa Barbara Girls Past Scrappy San Marcos

Cassandra Gordon of Santa Barbara beats four San Marcos players on a drive to the basket. Gordon scored 29 point. Click to view larger
Cassandra Gordon of Santa Barbara beats four San Marcos players on a drive to the basket. Gordon scored 29 point.  (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 17, 2018 | 3:45 p.m.

Even though they hadn’t played a basketball game since late December, Cassandra Gordon and Alondra Jimenez of Santa Barbara High were still in sync when they took the floor against San Marcos on Tuesday night.

The senior dynamic duo combined for 51 points in a 61-40 Channel League victory for the Dons at J.R. Richards Gym.

Gordon poured in 29 points and Jimenez scored 22 as Santa Barbara, playing just its ninth game and its first at home this season, improved to 7-2 overall, 1-0 win league.

“It was so nice, it’s been way too long,” said Gordon about playing again.

The Dons had two tournaments (Gold Coast and their Tournament of Champions) cancelled because of the Thomas Fire and lost a showcase event last Monday at Chaminade because of the Highway 101 closure. 

“It feels so good to play again here. We said we have to win... this is huge, so we went full blast,” said the Georgetown-bound Gordon, who had been out since Dec. 2

Alondra Jimenez of Santa Barbara drives on Ashley Day of San Marcos. Click to view larger
Alondra Jimenez of Santa Barbara drives on Ashley Day of San Marcos. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

Gordon made 12 of 25 shots, was 5-5 from the free-throw line and grabbed seven rebounds. Jimenez hit 10-18 from the floor and handed out five assists, most of them to Gordon.

“We play really well together,” said Gordon. “We know each other’s moves and how each other play.”

While Gordon and Jimenez carried the offensive load, Santa Barbara didn’t pull away until late in the third quarter.

San Marcos (10-3, 1-1) battled hard and was down by only 10 points with just over two minutes to go in the third quarter. Fran Pereira converted a three-point play and Leticia Romero scored inside to make it a 44-34 game.

Santa Barbara coach Andrew Butcher said inserting Briana Trujillo to shore up the team’s zone defense made a big difference.

“We put Briana Trujillo in and she played the zone really well and stopped those drives,” Butcher said. “We were getting killed on penetration from the point (Milan McGary) and we put Briana in  and said: ‘Can you not let her go there?’ And she shut her down 4-5 possessions in a row and (the lead) went back to 20. I thought that was a key point.”

Gordon led the scoring surge. She drove in for a basket and hit a shot at the buzzer off a Kristen Sullivan steal and Jimenez assist to give the Dons a 48-34 lead going into the final quarter.

Jimenez, a Vanguard University commit, started the fourth quarter with a three-pointer to ignite an 11-4 run to finish off San Marcos. 

“It was a lot of fun,” Butcher said of the game. “We had highs and lows, good plays and bad. We had way too many turnovers. San Marcos hit a lot of open shots. They looked good.”

After falling behind 23-9 early in the second quarter, San Marcos caught fire and went on an 8-0 run. Alex Guadagno buried a pair of three-pointers and Ashley Day scored off a Megan Cunnison assist, bringing the Royals within six, 23-17.

San Marcos coach Chris Hantgin was pleased with his team’s play.

“I was anxious to see how we would come out given what happened on Friday,” said Hantgin, referring to the win at Dos Pueblos that ended an eight-year victory drought in league. “Winning is hard some times, and handling winning is the other thing. But I liked our attitude, we were fairly relaxed. I thought the girls shared the ball really well, we took good shots. There were some things they did well that we had trouble taking away. But, overall, I’m very proud of their effort, very proud of the teamwork they displayed tonight.”

Guadagno and McGary each scored nine points to lead San Marcos while Jackie Hernandez added six.

Hantgin felt the performance should boost the Royals’ confidence and earn them respect.

“I think the fact we stood tall and took a punch and battled, it’s good for us and it gives us respect around the league.”

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 