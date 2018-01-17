Cassandra Gordon, Alondra Jimenez Carry Santa Barbara Girls Past Scrappy San Marcos

Girls Basketball

Even though they hadn’t played a basketball game since late December, Cassandra Gordon and Alondra Jimenez of Santa Barbara High were still in sync when they took the floor against San Marcos on Tuesday night.

The senior dynamic duo combined for 51 points in a 61-40 Channel League victory for the Dons at J.R. Richards Gym.

Gordon poured in 29 points and Jimenez scored 22 as Santa Barbara, playing just its ninth game and its first at home this season, improved to 7-2 overall, 1-0 win league.

“It was so nice, it’s been way too long,” said Gordon about playing again.

The Dons had two tournaments (Gold Coast and their Tournament of Champions) cancelled because of the Thomas Fire and lost a showcase event last Monday at Chaminade because of the Highway 101 closure.

“It feels so good to play again here. We said we have to win... this is huge, so we went full blast,” said the Georgetown-bound Gordon, who had been out since Dec. 2

Gordon made 12 of 25 shots, was 5-5 from the free-throw line and grabbed seven rebounds. Jimenez hit 10-18 from the floor and handed out five assists, most of them to Gordon.

“We play really well together,” said Gordon. “We know each other’s moves and how each other play.”

While Gordon and Jimenez carried the offensive load, Santa Barbara didn’t pull away until late in the third quarter.

San Marcos (10-3, 1-1) battled hard and was down by only 10 points with just over two minutes to go in the third quarter. Fran Pereira converted a three-point play and Leticia Romero scored inside to make it a 44-34 game.

Santa Barbara coach Andrew Butcher said inserting Briana Trujillo to shore up the team’s zone defense made a big difference.

“We put Briana Trujillo in and she played the zone really well and stopped those drives,” Butcher said. “We were getting killed on penetration from the point (Milan McGary) and we put Briana in and said: ‘Can you not let her go there?’ And she shut her down 4-5 possessions in a row and (the lead) went back to 20. I thought that was a key point.”

Santa Barbara's Cassandra Gordon drives for two of her 29 points against San Marcos. pic.twitter.com/Ficd1mYQAF — NoozhawkSports (@NoozhawkSports) January 17, 2018

Gordon led the scoring surge. She drove in for a basket and hit a shot at the buzzer off a Kristen Sullivan steal and Jimenez assist to give the Dons a 48-34 lead going into the final quarter.

Jimenez, a Vanguard University commit, started the fourth quarter with a three-pointer to ignite an 11-4 run to finish off San Marcos.

“It was a lot of fun,” Butcher said of the game. “We had highs and lows, good plays and bad. We had way too many turnovers. San Marcos hit a lot of open shots. They looked good.”

After falling behind 23-9 early in the second quarter, San Marcos caught fire and went on an 8-0 run. Alex Guadagno buried a pair of three-pointers and Ashley Day scored off a Megan Cunnison assist, bringing the Royals within six, 23-17.

San Marcos coach Chris Hantgin was pleased with his team’s play.

“I was anxious to see how we would come out given what happened on Friday,” said Hantgin, referring to the win at Dos Pueblos that ended an eight-year victory drought in league. “Winning is hard some times, and handling winning is the other thing. But I liked our attitude, we were fairly relaxed. I thought the girls shared the ball really well, we took good shots. There were some things they did well that we had trouble taking away. But, overall, I’m very proud of their effort, very proud of the teamwork they displayed tonight.”

Guadagno and McGary each scored nine points to lead San Marcos while Jackie Hernandez added six.

Hantgin felt the performance should boost the Royals’ confidence and earn them respect.

“I think the fact we stood tall and took a punch and battled, it’s good for us and it gives us respect around the league.”

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.