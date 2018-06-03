Cassandra Gordon Leads Way for Santa Barbara in Win Over Buena

Girls Basketball

Cassandra Gordon scored 23 points, and Santa Barbara High’s girls basketball team came out strong in the second half en route to a 63-45 win over Buena to improve to 5-0 in Channel League.

The Dons outscored the Bulldogs 17-5 in the third quarter to break a 29-29 halftime tie.

The Georgetown-bound Gordon played a strong all-around game, dishing out four assists grabbing five rebounds and making five steals.

Freshman Athena Saragoza scored 18 points and senior and Vanguard commit Alondra Jimenez had 11 points and nine assists.

Anais Jimenez dominated on the boards, grabbing 14 rebounds, including eight at the offensive end. Kristen Sullivan added seven points.

Santa Barbara (11-3 overall) plays at Ventura (4-1 in league) on Saturday at 6 p.m. Buena falls to 3-4 in league.

The Dons finish league play next week against San Marcos on Monday and Dos Pueblos on Wednesday.

