Cassandra Gordon Starts Season on Good Note, Leads Santa Barbara to 50-Point Win

Girls Basketball

Cassandra Gordon poured in 21 points and had eight steals, leading the Santa Barbara High girls basketball team to 71-21 win over Pioneer Valley in the Dons’ opener at the Brian Ayers Classic in Lompoc on Thursday.

The Georgetown-bound Gordon added seven rebounds, including five on the offensive glass, and dished out three assists.

Senior Alondra Jimenez and freshman Athena Saragoza each scored 13 points, and junior Madison Miller added nine points.

The Dons stormed out to an 18-5 lead in the first quarter and led 37-11 at halftime.

