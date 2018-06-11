Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 7:26 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 
Water Polo

Cassidy Miller, Hannah Meyer Named to U.S. Youth National Team for Junior Pan Ams

Cassidy Miller, San Marcos water polo Click to view larger
Cassidy Miller was picked as a utility player on the U.S. Youth Naional Team for the Junior Pan American Championships. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk file photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | June 11, 2018 | 9:09 p.m.

Cassidy Miller and Hannah Meyer, two members of the San Marcos girls water polo team that won the CIF-SS Division 1 championship, have been named to the U.S. Women's Youth National Team for the UANA Junior Pan American Championships this summer.

Hannah MIller, San Marcos water polo Click to view larger
Hannah Meyer will play 2-meter defender for Team USA at the Junior Pan Am Championships. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk file photo)

Thirteen athletes have been selected to the team, which opens the tournament against Argentina on July 10 in Clearwater, Fla.

Meyer was picked as 2-meter defender and Miller as a utility player. They play for the Santa Barbara 805 Water Polo Club.

The United States will also take on Venezuela, Brazil, Canada and Puerto Rico in pool play before the medal round arrives.

All the games will be played at The Long Center.

2018 UANA Junior Pan American Championship USA Women's Roster

Itzahiana Baca GK (Commerce Aquatics/Coastal California Zone)
Hannah Meyer 2MD (Santa Barbara 805/Coastal California Zone)
Cassidy Miller U (Santa Barbara 805/Coastal California Zone)
Bianca Becerra U (Commerce Aquatics/Coastal California Zone)
Christina Hicks C (Hawaiian Islands Water Polo/Hawaii Zone)
Isabel Zimmerman A (San Diego Shores Water Polo Club/Pacific Southwest Zone)
Emily Blackwell GK (680 Water Polo/Pacific Zone)
Jenna Flynn A (680 Water Polo/Pacific Zone)
Anneliese Miller 2MD (Diablo Alliance Water Polo/Pacific Zone)
Paola Dominguez-Castro A (Hialeah Storm WPC/Southeast Zone)
Isabela Gazzaniga C (North Irvine Water Polo Club/Southern Pacific Zone)
Malia Allen C (SOCAL Water Polo Foundation/Southern Pacific Zone)
Emily Ausmus A (SOCAL Water Polo Foundation/Southern Pacific Zone)

Head Coach: Kristin Rodriguez
Assistant Coaches: Cat Arroyo & Alicia Began
Team Manager: Linda Wright
Athletic Trainer: Kelly Wilson

