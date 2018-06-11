Cassidy Miller, Hannah Meyer Named to U.S. Youth National Team for Junior Pan Ams

Water Polo

Cassidy Miller and Hannah Meyer, two members of the San Marcos girls water polo team that won the CIF-SS Division 1 championship, have been named to the U.S. Women's Youth National Team for the UANA Junior Pan American Championships this summer.

Thirteen athletes have been selected to the team, which opens the tournament against Argentina on July 10 in Clearwater, Fla.

Meyer was picked as 2-meter defender and Miller as a utility player. They play for the Santa Barbara 805 Water Polo Club.



The United States will also take on Venezuela, Brazil, Canada and Puerto Rico in pool play before the medal round arrives.



All the games will be played at The Long Center.



2018 UANA Junior Pan American Championship USA Women's Roster

Itzahiana Baca GK (Commerce Aquatics/Coastal California Zone)

Hannah Meyer 2MD (Santa Barbara 805/Coastal California Zone)

Cassidy Miller U (Santa Barbara 805/Coastal California Zone)

Bianca Becerra U (Commerce Aquatics/Coastal California Zone)

Christina Hicks C (Hawaiian Islands Water Polo/Hawaii Zone)

Isabel Zimmerman A (San Diego Shores Water Polo Club/Pacific Southwest Zone)

Emily Blackwell GK (680 Water Polo/Pacific Zone)

Jenna Flynn A (680 Water Polo/Pacific Zone)

Anneliese Miller 2MD (Diablo Alliance Water Polo/Pacific Zone)

Paola Dominguez-Castro A (Hialeah Storm WPC/Southeast Zone)

Isabela Gazzaniga C (North Irvine Water Polo Club/Southern Pacific Zone)

Malia Allen C (SOCAL Water Polo Foundation/Southern Pacific Zone)

Emily Ausmus A (SOCAL Water Polo Foundation/Southern Pacific Zone)



Head Coach: Kristin Rodriguez

Assistant Coaches: Cat Arroyo & Alicia Began

Team Manager: Linda Wright

Athletic Trainer: Kelly Wilson