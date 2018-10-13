Saturday, October 13 , 2018, 11:27 am | Partly Cloudy 69º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Volleyball

Cassidy Rea Powers Westmont to Sweep Over Master’s

By Ron Smith, Westmont Sports Information Director | October 12, 2018 | 8:21 p.m.

Junior right side hitter Cassidy Rea tallied 12 kills and posted a .600 attack percentage as #17 Westmont Volleyball (18-4, 9-3 GSAC) recorded a decisive win over #11 The Master's (22-4, 11-1) in front of a boisterous crowd. The Warriors won by scores of 25-21, 25-17 and 25-16.

"The crowd made such a huge impact on our energy and our focus," said Westmont head coach Patti Cook. "They brought a ton of energy. I was thrilled to see the Westmont community come around us and support us in such a big way. It had a huge impact on the win tonight.

"We were ready for the game, we stayed aggressive and we finished strong," said Cook of her team. "I am so proud of the overall team effort both on serve receive and on defense. I thought our block was really good tonight. We were closing a lot of holes, getting our hands on a lot of balls and, in general, making it easier for our transition game."

The Warriors hit .283 as a team while holding the Mustangs to .066.

"When we played them before, we had trouble stopping their offense," acknowledge Cook. "Tonight, we looked like a completely different team. We have grown a lot. We've gone through a few bumps and challenges since we played them last and I think those challenges have forced us to grow and to adapt. We played really strong volleyball tonight.

"One of our goals was to be aware of where they wanted to set at any given time. We didn't leave them with an open net. Whenever they did have a big gap or we only had one blocker up, our defense was digging up a ton of balls. Lauren Friis was her usual gritty self and Brooklynn Cheney's passing tonight was really on point and crucial to the win."

Friis recorded a team-high 26 digs for the Warriors and notched 20 serve receptions while Cheney notched 11 serve receptions and 10 digs. Madison Morrison contributed 13 serve receptions and seven digs.

"Cassidy was incredible, having 12 kills and zero errors," praised Cook. "It's not like she had an open net the entire night. She had a block on her, they knew where she was trying to go and she still was able to put it away."

Senior middle blocker Samantha Neely notched 11 kills while hitting .333. She also had four block assists. Sophomore outside hitter Brooklynn Cheney added another nine kills to the Warrior totals and also hit .333. 

"Brooklynn was dominate tonight as a hitter," offered Cook. "She has really good vision and has started to trust that vision. She can use her wrist to snap down the line or to hit into the angle. She keeps blockers guessing."

Senior setter Amy Buffham ran the Warriors' offense and recorded 35 assists.

"Amy was incredible and was making good decisions," said Cook. "Offensively, we didn't keep trying to do the same thing over and over. We adapted to their block and their defense and we changed up the pace of our hits. That is what good hitters need to do against a good team. Master's is a strong team with a really strong block." 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 