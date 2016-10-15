Cast Vote for Nuestros Héroes (Our Heroes) on Central Coast

Entravision Communications recently launched Nuestros Héroes (Our Heroes) campaign on all of its affiliate TV stations.

The stories focused on four Hispanic leaders and advocates representing different community sectors in the Central Coast. The stories are now online, available for the audience to vote for their favorite hero and their cause.

The winner, to be announced at 6 p.m. Oct. 21, will be recognized at Downtown Fridays in Santa Maria. Entravision and Emerald Wave Media invites readers to join them in recognizing the dedication, and passion of the winner of Nuestros Héroes campaign for making our community a better place.

Following is information about the four chosen community members.

Marco Quintanar was born in Mexico City, and currently lives in Santa Barbara. He graduated with a journalism degree from la Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico. In 1990 he migrated to the United States with his wife and daughter.

During his spare time, he is active in community involvement and works to improve the lives of others. In 2014, he was recognized as an advocate for the elderly. He is part of the L.E.O.N organization, which was created to address the necessities and issues pertaining to the elderly.

Link to Spanish story: http://noticias.entravision.com/costa-central/contest/nuestros-heroes/marco-quintanar/

Francisco Lozano is a leader in Santa Maria for residents who come from the state of Oaxaca, Mexico. He serves as a Spanish interpreter and guide for the Mixteco-speaking community. His goal is to educate the indigenous parents in the local area to adapt to the American culture.

Lozano also dedicates time to emphasize to the families he supports the importance of their children to attend college after graduating high school. He received a Latino Legacy Award earlier this year.

Link to Spanish story: http://noticias.entravision.com/costa-central/contest/nuestros-heroes/francisco-lozano/

Patrica Solorio is a community leader and advocate for the youth in Santa Barbara County. She motivates teens to have a vision and find their passion in life.

She is the executive director and founder of Future Leaders of the Central Coast, a nonprofit organization established in 1993. The organization has helped hundreds of students to focus on their academic life and pursue a college education to achieve a brighter future.

The organization’s objective is to help reduce the number of youth getting involved in street gangs, by encouraging them to be self-confident, and inspiring them to help future generations.

Link to Spanish story: http://noticias.entravision.com/costa-central/contest/nuestros-heroes/patricia-solorio/

Rosa Coronado contributes to society by guiding Santa Maria residents on their journey to attain U.S citizenship. She started instructing citizenship classes in 2013, and since then about 200 of her students have become U.S. citizens.

Many of her students are illiterate, but Coronado finds ways to successfully teach them U.S. history and prepare them for the citizenship exam.

Link to Spanish story: http://noticias.entravision.com/costa-central/contest/nuestros-heroes/rosa-coronado/

For information, contact: Ed Carcarey, 331-4744, Ivette Peralta, 559-974-6326 or [email protected]

— Donna Polizzi for Entravision Communications.