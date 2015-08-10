Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 2:25 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 
Castillo Street Exit Will Temporarily Close for Southbound Travelers Following Fiesta

By Jim Shivers for Caltrans | August 10, 2015 | 10:00 a.m.

The next phase of a project to improve roadway conditions on Castillo Street at the US Highway 101 undercrossing will include a closure of the southbound US Highway 101 off-ramp at Castillo Street for a four-week period beginning Friday, Aug. 14.  

This ramp closure will begin following the completion of the Santa Barbara Fiesta events this weekend. The southbound on-ramp to US Highway 101 from Castillo Street will also remain closed for the next four weeks.

 

This project will include the installation of interlocking concrete pavers on Castillo Street and the on/off ramps to US Highway 101, which will improve the pavement where seeping groundwater has damaged the existing concrete pavement, resulting in potholes and a wet driving surface. 

These pavers will allow the groundwater to drain while providing a smooth driving surface for motorists and bicyclists. 

The contractor for this $873,000 project is Peterson Chase Construction of Irvine, Ca.  It is expected to be completed in September. All businesses will remain open during this project.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For more information on this project and for traffic updates on other Caltrans projects in Santa Barbara County, residents may call the Caltrans District 5 toll free number at 805.568.0858 or visit our website.

—Jim Shivers represents Caltrans.

 
