Castillo Street to Be Closed for Work on Underpass

An emergency project to improve conditions on the Highway 101 under-crossing at Castillo Street will begin Monday, June 19, necessitating the full closure of Castillo Street from the 101 to the Union Pacific Railroad tracks for about two months.

The project will include installation of a reinforced concrete slab, which will be placed 3-4 inches above the current pavement and the water which accumulates beneath it. It is expected to be completed by the end of August.

Southbound on/off ramps to the 101 at Castillo Street also will be closed for the duration of the project.

Motorists who are southbound may detour at the 101 off-ramps at West Carrillo or Garden streets. Local traffic near Castillo Street will detour onto State Street or Garden Street. Detour signs will be posted to assist motorists and bicyclists.

The project is designed to improve the pavement condition where seeping groundwater has damaged existing pavers, resulting in a wet driving surface. The long-term closure is necessary so the concrete slab can cure without vehicle or pedestrian traffic.

All businesses including the Santa Barbara Harbor will remain open during this project.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

Contractor for the $1.5 million project is Security Paving of Sylmar.

For more information on this project and for traffic updates on other Caltrans projects in Santa Barbara County, residents can call the District 5 toll-free number, 568-0858 or visit http://www.dot.ca.gov/dist05/paffairs/release.htm.

— Jim Shivers for Caltrans District 5.