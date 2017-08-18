Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 1:03 pm | Overcast 66º

 
 
 
 

Castillo Street Underpass Re-Opens Just in Time For SBCC Start

Under $1.5 million project, crews installed concrete slabs aimed at stopping roadway seepage

Just in time for the start of Santa Barbara City College’s fall semester, the Highway 101 undercrossing at Castillo Street in Santa Barbara re-opened on Friday. Click to view larger
Just in time for the start of Santa Barbara City College’s fall semester, the Highway 101 undercrossing at Castillo Street in Santa Barbara re-opened on Friday. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | August 18, 2017 | 6:23 p.m.

Just in time for the start of the Santa Barbara City College fall semester, the long-beleagured Highway 101 underpass at Castillo Street in Santa Barbara was re-opened on Friday.

Traffic began moving again through the underpass and Highway 101 ramps at noon.

Caltrans closed down the undercrossing on June 19 as part of an emergency project to stop groundwater from seeping up onto the roadway.

For years, Caltrans has been struggling to stop the water leaks at the undercrossing, which is below sea level.

The state agency has spent millions of dollars trying to fix the soggy street, where motorists have regularly been greeted with with a wet, slick roadway, which creates a safety hazard.

Work this time involved the installation of a reinforced concrete slab, placed three to four inches above the current pavement and the water that accumulates beneath it.

In 1999, crews used interlocking pavers to stop the water pooling, but they eventually loosened and the system failed.

In 2015, Caltrans contractors installed pavers with concrete curbs to contain them in sections, instead of as one continuous layer. That didn’t work, either.

Crews finished the work weeks ago, but the long time closure was necessary so the concrete slab could cure without vehicle, bicycle or pedestrian traffic.

Security Paving of Sylmar performed the work for the $1.5 million project, according to Caltrans.

The opening of the underpass comes as Santa Barbara MTD launches its annual route changes on Monday.

Lines 1 and 2 will run in 15 minute intervals, instead of every 10 minutes, because grant funding ran out. Santa Barbara’s downtown-waterfront shuttle, which has seen a steep decline in ridership, will begin service at 10 a.m. instead of 9 a.m.

The new schedule can be found here:

