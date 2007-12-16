Casting Aspersions Anonymously Is Hardly a Brave Stance

We and, I am sure, many others just received an unsigned letter from someone listing a range of grievances against the new Miramar Hotel design and suggesting that everyone contact Michele Gibbs, evidently the county planner for the project. The letter included an already addressed envelope to her with a form listing these grievances for the receiver to check off. Amusingly, it did ask for each person to sign their letter.

This is reminiscent of the agony the community has experienced at the hands of a few rather duplicitous naysayers for a number of worthwhile development projects in Montecito and the surrounding areas.

Rather than anonymously attempting to aggravate the approval process for development of any type in this community, those with objections should identify themselves and write a letter to newspaper editors in the hope that it will be printed in the interest of free speech.

Pat Klink

Montecito