Casting Call Posted for ‘Little Shop of Horrors’

Auditions for the Santa Barbara School of Performing Arts (SBSOPA) show Little Shop of Horrors ​are 3:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 30, and by appointment on Saturday Sept. 1 for performers ages 10-17.

Little Shop of Horrors is a dark comedy rock musical, by composer Alan Menken and writer Howard Ashman, about a hapless florist shop worker who raises a plant that feeds on human blood and flesh.

Rehearsals begin at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 3 and continue 3:30-5:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. The show runs Nov. 2-4.

To schedule an audition, email [email protected] or call 805-708-8897. Bring a song and monologue for the audition.

Aso upcoming for young thespians, ages 6-9, is Disney’s Aladdin JR. No formal audition is required.

Aladdin JR is based on the 1992 Academy-Award-winning film and 2014 hit Broadway show about the diamond-in-the-rough street rat who learns his true worth lies deep within.

Rehearsals begin at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 10 and continue 3:30-5 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. Show dates are to be announced.

For more information, contact [email protected] or 805-708-8897

— Santa Barbara School of Performing Arts.