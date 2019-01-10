Casting Call Posted for Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

Santa Barbara School of Performing Arts is auditioning adult and child actors for roles in its inaugural community production of Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical.

Inspired by the genius of Dahl, the Tony Award-winning Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical is the masterpiece from the Royal Shakespeare Company that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination, and the story of a girl who dreams of a better life.

With book by Dennis Kelly and original songs by Tim Minchin, Matilda has won 47 international awards and continues to play to sold-out audiences of all ages worldwide.

Auditions are at Joanne Caines Theatre at La Cumbre Junior High at the following times:

Jan. 19 and 20, 11:30-2:30 p.m.

Jan. 21 and 23, 3:45-6 p.m.

Call backs — Jan. 27, 1-4 p.m.

Those auditioning should bring a monologue or poem and a memorized song if interested in a primary role. To set up an audition, call/ text 805 708-8897 or email [email protected]

Costs to be in the performance are:

Child actors full participation, $795; includes more than 100 hours of instruction.

Child actors ensemble; $495; includes up to 100 hours of instruction.

Stage management 101 with Sian Ayers, $500

Set design 101, $500.

— Santa Barbara School of Performing Arts.