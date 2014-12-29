Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 8:49 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Catalina McIsaac of Art for Peace Imagine Nominated for Valley of the Flowers Peace Prize

By Allie Kay Spaulding for Valley of the Flowers Church | December 29, 2014 | 10:41 a.m.

The Valley of the Flowers Peace Prize Committee announces the 12th nominee for the 2015 Peace Prize — Catalina McIsaac.

Catalina McIsaac
McIsaac is being nominated by Mary Harvey for her work with the Art for Peace Imagine, a project begun in 2009 as the Peace Chair Project. Peace Chairs provide creative space for non-punitive conflict resolution. These projects are being incorporated into the Lompoc Unified School District programs.

Placing artistic Peace Chairs in schools, libraries and other public venues serves to develop a culture of peace and facilitates learning within those organizations.

Many of the Peace Chairs are now painted at the Los Prietos Boys’ Camp. Art of Peace Imagine continues to inspire these young men-at-risk to learn to give back to their communities.

Recently an event celebrating Sister Janet Corcoran's 30 years of service at  Marian Regional Center included boys from the Los Prietos Boy's Camp escorting her to a Peace Chair to honor that service.

On Oct. 14, Art of Peace Imagine celebrated the placement of ten artists’ Peace Chairs at the Vandenberg Air Force Base Library. Commander Vivianns gave a speech, and base youth shared personal stories.  At the end of the event a young Air Force lieutenant colonel stated, “This is so inspiring!”

Goals for 2015 include developing art museum partnerships and corporate sponsors that recognize the power of art to initiate positive social transformation.

McIsaac’s Peace Chairs provide a quiet space that can make a difference, one chair at a time.

Other nominees are Assistant School Superintendent Sid Haro, Boys and Girls Club volunteer Jon Vanderhoof, discussion leader Lauren Pressman, musician Bill Carlsen, gardener Jan Martinez, writer Luciana Gallegos, chef Norma Anderson, cooperative organizer Raquel Ceja-Gonzalez, winemaker Mark Cargasacchi, community activist Darrell Tullis and Valley Haven volunteer Sally Bass.

The Peace Prize nominees will be honored at a ceremony at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 25 at the Valley of the Flowers United Church of Christ, 3346 Constellation Road in Vandenberg Village. The community is welcome to attend. There is no admission charge.

— Allie Kay Spaulding represents Valley of the Flowers Church.

 
