Catalyst for Cats to Mark National Feral Cat Day with Cat’s Meow Raffle

Catalyst for Cats Inc., a local all-volunteer cat advocacy group, will hold its annual Cat’s Meow Raffle drawing at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 16, National Feral Cat Day, at Coffee Cat in downtown Santa Barbara, according to Randi Fairbrother, president and founder of the animal nonprofit.

The event is one of hundreds taking place across the country to advocate for trap-neuter-return to end cat overpopulation and to call for a stop to the killing of cats in animal control pounds and shelters. Through TNR, outdoor cats are humanely trapped, spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and returned to their outdoor home.

Since its inception in 1990, Catalyst for Cats has been active in Santa Barbara County using TNR to control feral cat populations.

“TNR has been very successful in the south county, but we must be vigilant because it only takes one cat to start the vicious breeding cycle,” Fairbrother said. “Now, we are trying to stabilize the out-of-control cat population in Santa Maria and Guadalupe.”

The Cat’s Meow Raffle is Catalyst for Cats’ only fundraiser. Prizes include a weekend getaway at a Lake Tahoe condo, a month’s membership at the Cathedral Oaks Tennis Club, a round of golf at Glen Annie Golf Club, a stay at the Historic Upham Hotel in Santa Barbara, along with gift certificates to area restaurants and a feline gift basket, among other prizes. For raffle tickets, call Belinda Burns at 805.688.6359.

For more information about Catalyst for Cats, call 805.685.1563, email [email protected] or click here.

— Amy Orozco is a publicist representing Catalyst for Cats.