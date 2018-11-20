Catch a Concert to Help Surf Happens Foundation

Pete Muller & Friends will be headlining a benefit concert to support and celebrate the work of Surf Happens Foundation, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29, at SOhO Restaurant & Music Club, 1221 State St. Santa Barbara.

Surf Happens, a local nonprofit, provides surf programs and environmental education to youth in the Santa Barbara region, including Surf Days, after-school programs, and ocean therapy for at-risk and low-income youth, and kids surviving cancer.

The evening’s program, led by emcee Brad J of 99.9, will include a lineup of local talent with performances by Hadden Cord, David Segall and Keet & The Casto’s, as well as a special guest performance to conclude the evening.

Muller, a master songwriter and pianist, will be joined by his full band for the dinner performance.

Tickets are $25 for general admission or $150 for VIP, which includes premiere seating, dinner and a drink. Tickets can be purchased at www.surfhappensfoundation.org or at the door.

— Jenny Keet for Surf Happens.