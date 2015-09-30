Catch a Fire Tour Celebrates Bob Marley’s Spirit

Advice

It was a family affair as the Catch a Fire Tour celebrated Bob Marley’s spirit on Sept. 25 at the Santa Barbara Bowl.

Anytime a Marley plays a show at the Bowl, it is a special night.

Bob Marley, the godfather of reggae music, played an iconic show here in 1979 that was filmed and has over 6 million views on YouTube.

This year, he would have turned 70 years old.

In tribute to their father, Damien “Jr. Gong” Marley and Stephen “Reggae” Marley put together the Catch a Fire Tour.

The Catch a Fire Tour bill featured a long list of acts building up to Stephen Marley’s set.

His style has a classic reggae island sound. His father’s influence is felt heavily in his music and lyrics.

At one point he brought his son — Skip Marley, Bob Marley’s grandson — out to perform.

The headliner was Damian Marley. Damian is the youngest of Bob’s four sons and was the impetus for the family to gather and celebrate their father Bob Marley, the legend.

Damian’s set was decidedly edgier, with a much stronger emphasis on reggae rap rock. He is much more of an MC of the mic, singing about social issues and inspiring the youth to unite in positivity.

Bob Marley tunes were covered all through the night, but the highlight was when the entire cast came on stage to cover “Could You Be Loved.”

A large photo of Bob Marley was projected on the screen behind the stage as everyone danced, including young children, to the uplifting song.