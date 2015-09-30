Friday, April 13 , 2018, 6:04 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Catch a Fire Tour Celebrates Bob Marley’s Spirit

Late reggae star's sons put together tribute show at Santa Barbara Bowl

Damian Marley headlined at show Sept. 25 at the Santa Barbara Bowl, a tribute to his late father, Bob Marley.
Damian Marley headlined at show Sept. 25 at the Santa Barbara Bowl, a tribute to his late father, Bob Marley. (Steve Kennedy photo)
By Steve Kennedy | September 30, 2015 | 12:38 p.m.

The future is our responsibility, from one generation to another.

It was a family affair as the Catch a Fire Tour celebrated Bob Marley’s spirit on Sept. 25 at the Santa Barbara Bowl.

Anytime a Marley plays a show at the Bowl, it is a special night.

Bob Marley, the godfather of reggae music, played an iconic show here in 1979 that was filmed and has over 6 million views on YouTube.

This year, he would have turned 70 years old.

In tribute to their father, Damien “Jr. Gong” Marley and Stephen “Reggae” Marley put together the Catch a Fire Tour.

The Catch a Fire Tour bill featured a long list of acts building up to Stephen Marley’s set.

His style has a classic reggae island sound. His father’s influence is felt heavily in his music and lyrics.

At one point he brought his son — Skip Marley, Bob Marley’s grandson — out to perform.

The headliner was Damian Marley. Damian is the youngest of Bob’s four sons and was the impetus for the family to gather and celebrate their father Bob Marley, the legend.

Damian’s set was decidedly edgier, with a much stronger emphasis on reggae rap rock. He is much more of an MC of the mic, singing about social issues and inspiring the youth to unite in positivity.

Bob Marley tunes were covered all through the night, but the highlight was when the entire cast came on stage to cover “Could You Be Loved.”

A large photo of Bob Marley was projected on the screen behind the stage as everyone danced, including young children, to the uplifting song.

Click to view larger
(Steve Kennedy photo)
Click to view larger
(Steve Kennedy photo)
Click to view larger
(Steve Kennedy photo)
Click to view larger
(Steve Kennedy photo)
Click to view larger
(Steve Kennedy photo)
Click to view larger
(Steve Kennedy photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 