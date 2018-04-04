Catch Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival

Celebrate Santa Barbara Channel’s bounty and the fishermen who harvest it at the 16th Annual Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival, Oct. 14. The free event runs 10 a.m.-5 p.m., luring seafood lovers to the harbor.

Timed to celebrate the opening of commercial lobster season, the festival showcases fresh, regional seafood in addition to live music, maritime education, free boat rides, children’s activities, and dockside tours.

The Harbor & Seafood Festival offers an interactive day for visitors and locals, reminding everyone that Santa Barbara Harbor is a working harbor where more than 100 fishermen land 10 million pounds of seafood each year, adding $30 million to the local economy and beyond.

Those attending can enjoy an abundance of sustainably harvested, quality seafood, meet fishermen, select local fresh-caught lobster, crab and sea urchin (uni) and have them prepared on the spot.

There will be specialty food booths for fish tacos, oysters, mussels, barbecued albacore, fresh crab, clam chowder, and seafood paella.

The Maritime Museum will offer local wine and seafood pairings, featuring Central Coast wines served with seafood dishes prepared by local chefs, noon-3 p.m. during the festival.

Then, while Cold Shot (an acoustic blues duo), Spencer the Gardener, and Fish and the Seaweeds play live on a main stage, visitors can peruse festival memorabilia, shop for art, clothing and other gifts, and enjoy free harbor boat rides aboard the Double Dolphin and Azure Seas.

The Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival is presented by the city of Santa Barbara Waterfront Department, Commercial Fishermen of Santa Barbara, Inc., and the Santa Barbara Harbor Merchants’ Association, along with community partners and volunteers.

Visit www.HarborFestival.org for more details.

— Dominique Samario for city of Santa Barbara.