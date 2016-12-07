Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 6:38 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Catch ‘Saturday Night Fever — The Musical’ at The Granada

By Reida York for Theater League, Inc. | December 7, 2016 | 9:35 a.m.

In a two-day limited engagement, Saturday Night Fever — The Musical will be playing at The Granada Theatre in Santa Barbara Jan. 17-18, 2017, Theater League, Inc. has announced.

Tickets are now on sale at The Granada box office, online at BroadwaySantaBarbara.com or by calling 899-2222. Group tickets of 10 or more can be ordered by calling 1-866-314-7687.

Saturday Night Fever — The Musical is the iconic story of Tony — the kid from Brooklyn USA — who wants to dance his way to a better life.

Fueled by the vintage Bee Gees hits, this contemporary retelling of the classic story captures the energy, passion and life-changing moments that have thrilled movie audiences since 1977. Now, a new generation of dancers meets a new generation of live theater audiences in this coming-of-age disco fantasy.

Performance schedule for the Broadway at The Granada Theatre Series is 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 and 18.

Note: TheaterLeague.com., BroadwaySantaBarbara.com, and The Granada Theatre box office are the only official sources for tickets to all shows in the 2016-17 Broadway in Santa Barbara Series. Those who buy tickets through another source, may pay inflated prices, and those tickets will not be guaranteed.

Theater League, founded in 1976, is a not-for-profit, tax-exempt, civic performing arts organization dedicated to enhancing the quality of life in the communities it serves with live theater. It presents touring Broadway productions in markets across the U.S. including Santa Barbara and Thousand Oaks.

For more information, visit TheaterLeague.com.

— Reida York for Theater League, Inc.

 
