Catch Wave Fun at Surf Fest/Swap Meet

SBCC Women’s Basketball Program will host the ninth annual Surf Fest and Swap Meet 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, in the SBCC parking lot across from Leadbetter Beach.

Funds raised from the family- and dog-friendly event go directly to the Women’s Basketball Program.

In addition to the multitude of surfboards for sale and viewing, commercial and individual vendors will be selling new and used items including jewelry, clothing, skin-care products, surf and skate gear, and arts and crafts.

A raffle with great prizes, food, live entertainment, Zumba, and a balance competition are all part of the fun.

There is a nominal fee for vendors and all the money goes directly to the women on the team. Buyers and browsers can attend at no charge.

For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.facebook.com/SurfFest.

— Sally Saenger for Surf Fest.