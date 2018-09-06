Thursday, September 6 , 2018, 10:33 am | Overcast with Haze 64º

 
 
 
 

Catch Wave of Activities During 19th Annual Creek Week

By Liz Smith for city of Santa Barbara | September 6, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Creek Week, an annual celebration of local watersheds, and an opportunity for community members to learn more about local creeks and the ocean through hands-on activities and volunteer events, will be Sept. 15-22.
 
Creek Week is coordinated by the city of Santa Barbara Creeks Division, Santa Barbara County’s Project Clean Water, city of Goleta, city of Carpinteria, UCSB and Explore Ecology.

The event includes fun, educational events planned and hosted by community groups and environmental organizations.  Included in the events calendar are creek and beach clean-ups, guided nature walks, restoration project tours, and bird walks.
 
Creek Week opens with Coastal Cleanup Day, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Sept. 15. Volunteers will help clean up more than 30 beach and creek locations countywide. Sign up to help at https://exploreecology.org/coastal-cleanup-day.

The Creeks Division will host a tour on the Land Shark, at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 16, visiting creek restoration and water quality improvement project sites on land, then venturing into the ocean.

A $5 RSVP is required; visit http://bit.ly/CreekWeekShark2018 to sign up.

Join the Creeks Division and Creeks Advisory Committee for a tour of the Upper Arroyo Burro Restoration Project at Barger Canyon at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19. RSVP required to [email protected] 805-897-2606.

A screening of the short documentary film Straws is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, outdoors at the Watershed Resource Center, 2981 Cliff Drive, at Arroyo Burro County Beach Park.

Viewers will learn about the importance of reducing single-use plastics and preventing pollution from reaching the creeks and ocean. This is a family event; participants are invited to bring a picnic dinner, blankets, and low chairs.

Contact [email protected] or 805-897-2606 for details.
 
For a complete list of Creek Week events, visit www.sbcreekweek.com.

— Liz Smith for city of Santa Barbara.

 

