Cate Attack Fires on All Cylinders in Sweep Over Bishop Diego

Girls Volleyball

Maya Blattberg pounded 11 kills on just one hitting error to pace the Cate girls volleyball team to a sweep over Bishop Diego in a Frontier League match on Tuesday at Cate. The scores were 25-22, 25-14, 25-13.

The win improved the Rams' record to 7-0 in league. Bishop is 4-3.

Blattberg's hitting and the play of setter Riley Borchardt enabled Cate to pull away in the first set.

"On the next two sets, we focused on hitting seams which caused a bit of trouble for Bishop. This helped us run our offense and improve our hitting," said Cate coach Greg Novack. "The team hit a nice .237 percentage."

Novack said freshman Elise Guerrand-Hermes had her best night hitting with a .381 average and added three blocks.

Marynicole Ramirez had 44 digs to lead Bishop Diego.

"We need to turn it around on Thursday against Villanova to secure an opportunity for post-season play," said Bishop coach John Sener.

